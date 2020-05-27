All apartments in Wildomar
Find more places like 35958 Banyan Rim Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wildomar, CA
/
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

35958 Banyan Rim Drive

35958 Banyan Rim Drive · (760) 566-5212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wildomar
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA 92595

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace. The kitchen has granite counter tops, granite Central Island, and stainless-steel appliances. The breakfast nook is adjacent to the kitchen for informal eating. Huge master bedroom has fireplace with large his/her walk-in closet. Downstairs bedroom is next to a full bath and can be used as an office. It is close to malls, schools and freeway 15. MORE DETAILS: - 2 Story Single Family Home newly built in 2006. - New wood downstairs, new carpet upstairs. - 3 Car garage attached - 3.5 Full baths - 3210 SF - Lot Size: 7,405 SF REQUIREMENTS: - No evictions or felonies - Proof of income RENT: $2,500/month DEPOSIT: $2,500 for qualified applicants LEASE: Minimum 1 year lease agreement Property Address: 35958 Banyan Rim Dr., Wildomar, CA 92595 Call for more information or to make an appointment to view the house: 760-566-5212.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35958 Banyan Rim Drive have any available units?
35958 Banyan Rim Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wildomar, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wildomar Rent Report.
What amenities does 35958 Banyan Rim Drive have?
Some of 35958 Banyan Rim Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35958 Banyan Rim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35958 Banyan Rim Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35958 Banyan Rim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35958 Banyan Rim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wildomar.
Does 35958 Banyan Rim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 35958 Banyan Rim Drive does offer parking.
Does 35958 Banyan Rim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35958 Banyan Rim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35958 Banyan Rim Drive have a pool?
No, 35958 Banyan Rim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 35958 Banyan Rim Drive have accessible units?
No, 35958 Banyan Rim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35958 Banyan Rim Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35958 Banyan Rim Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 35958 Banyan Rim Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr
Wildomar, CA 92595
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd
Wildomar, CA 92595
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road
Wildomar, CA 92595

Similar Pages

Wildomar 1 BedroomsWildomar 2 Bedrooms
Wildomar Apartments with BalconyWildomar Apartments with Pool
Wildomar Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity