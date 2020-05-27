35958 Banyan Rim Drive

Amenities

Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace. The kitchen has granite counter tops, granite Central Island, and stainless-steel appliances. The breakfast nook is adjacent to the kitchen for informal eating. Huge master bedroom has fireplace with large his/her walk-in closet. Downstairs bedroom is next to a full bath and can be used as an office. It is close to malls, schools and freeway 15. MORE DETAILS: - 2 Story Single Family Home newly built in 2006. - New wood downstairs, new carpet upstairs. - 3 Car garage attached - 3.5 Full baths - 3210 SF - Lot Size: 7,405 SF REQUIREMENTS: - No evictions or felonies - Proof of income RENT: $2,500/month DEPOSIT: $2,500 for qualified applicants LEASE: Minimum 1 year lease agreement Property Address: 35958 Banyan Rim Dr., Wildomar, CA 92595 Call for more information or to make an appointment to view the house: 760-566-5212.