Whittier, CA
Villa Mar Vista
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:54 PM

Villa Mar Vista

13507 Mar Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

13507 Mar Vista Street, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Large Apartment home now available is a 2 bedroom x 1 bath with detached garage. Prices do vary depending on size and style. Call for current prices. This Beautiful apartment won't last, Hurry!

*Freshly Painted
*white kitchen cabinets w/nickle finish knobs
*Granite counter tops
*Stainless Appliances
*Ceiling fan in dining area
*Carpet in all 2 bedroom
*Vinyl flooring through out

We gave our building a fresh look and feel. exterior painted, On site laundry room, brand new washers and dryers, community BBQ area. Great school district, near shops. Call for more information. Friendly bilingual manager and staff. Call for more information or make appointment to view 562-693-2834 or 562-923-8993.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/whittier-ca?lid=13019318

(RLNE5516940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Mar Vista have any available units?
Villa Mar Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does Villa Mar Vista have?
Some of Villa Mar Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Mar Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Mar Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Mar Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Mar Vista is pet friendly.
Does Villa Mar Vista offer parking?
Yes, Villa Mar Vista offers parking.
Does Villa Mar Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Mar Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Mar Vista have a pool?
Yes, Villa Mar Vista has a pool.
Does Villa Mar Vista have accessible units?
No, Villa Mar Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Mar Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Mar Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Villa Mar Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, Villa Mar Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

