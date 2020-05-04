Villa Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Large Apartment home now available is a 2 bedroom x 1 bath with detached garage. Prices do vary depending on size and style. Call for current prices. This Beautiful apartment won't last, Hurry!



*Freshly Painted

*white kitchen cabinets w/nickle finish knobs

*Granite counter tops

*Stainless Appliances

*Ceiling fan in dining area

*Carpet in all 2 bedroom

*Vinyl flooring through out



We gave our building a fresh look and feel. exterior painted, On site laundry room, brand new washers and dryers, community BBQ area. Great school district, near shops. Call for more information. Friendly bilingual manager and staff. Call for more information or make appointment to view 562-693-2834 or 562-923-8993.



