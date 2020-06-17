9103 Bluford Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dogs allowed range

Unit Amenities granite counters range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub. Open kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counter tops, and detailed tiling, gas range included. There are two large empty storage sheds in backyard you may use, laundry hook-ups in back yard. Owner pays for front landscaping.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up. Applicants must meet rental criteria for a private showing.



TO APPLY: Go to casadorealestate.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management company.