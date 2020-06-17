All apartments in Whittier
9103 Bluford Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

9103 Bluford Avenue

9103 Bluford Avenue · (562) 203-0601
Location

9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
East Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,945

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dogs allowed
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub. Open kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counter tops, and detailed tiling, gas range included. There are two large empty storage sheds in backyard you may use, laundry hook-ups in back yard. Owner pays for front landscaping.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up. Applicants must meet rental criteria for a private showing.

TO APPLY: Go to casadorealestate.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 Bluford Avenue have any available units?
9103 Bluford Avenue has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9103 Bluford Avenue have?
Some of 9103 Bluford Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 Bluford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9103 Bluford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 Bluford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9103 Bluford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9103 Bluford Avenue offer parking?
No, 9103 Bluford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9103 Bluford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9103 Bluford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 Bluford Avenue have a pool?
No, 9103 Bluford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9103 Bluford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9103 Bluford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 Bluford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9103 Bluford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9103 Bluford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9103 Bluford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
