Whittier, CA
8326 Sargent Avenue
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:44 PM

8326 Sargent Avenue

8326 Sargent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8326 Sargent Avenue, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quiet 1 bedroom ground floor with 1 car garage. Clean and fresh ready to move in now! Great Michigan Park area convenient to park, gym, eating and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8326 Sargent Avenue have any available units?
8326 Sargent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 8326 Sargent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8326 Sargent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 Sargent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8326 Sargent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 8326 Sargent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8326 Sargent Avenue offers parking.
Does 8326 Sargent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 Sargent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 Sargent Avenue have a pool?
No, 8326 Sargent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8326 Sargent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8326 Sargent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 Sargent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8326 Sargent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8326 Sargent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8326 Sargent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
