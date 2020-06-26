All apartments in Whittier
8033 Milliken Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

8033 Milliken Ave

8033 Milliken Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Milliken Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
East Whittier City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Secure Boat/RV Parking, Shop Space & Tons of Storage... all in Lovely Michigan Park Home! - Spacious, newly remodeled Michigan Park area home that sits on .25 acre lot. Huge front and back yard with a long driveway, detached two-car garage, secure RV/boat parking, upstairs storage and a backyard shop. If you've ever dreamed of working from home, if you have an RV or Sea Doos you want to protect or even if you're a weekend tinkerer looking for the ultimate man-cave, this property is a must-see! So many things are possible here! The house itself features 1400+ sf of open living space, sunny windows, and new kitchen appliances. There is new carpet and paint throughout, a newly remodeled main bathroom with a walk-in tub, extra large shower, and double sink vanity. All the bedrooms are oversized, with ample closets & built ins, and tons of hallway storage. You have to see this place to believe!

Small dog is OK

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent. Credit score 650+

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5163269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Milliken Ave have any available units?
8033 Milliken Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 8033 Milliken Ave have?
Some of 8033 Milliken Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Milliken Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Milliken Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Milliken Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 Milliken Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8033 Milliken Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Milliken Ave offers parking.
Does 8033 Milliken Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8033 Milliken Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Milliken Ave have a pool?
No, 8033 Milliken Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Milliken Ave have accessible units?
No, 8033 Milliken Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Milliken Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 Milliken Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8033 Milliken Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8033 Milliken Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
