8033 Milliken Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Secure Boat/RV Parking, Shop Space & Tons of Storage... all in Lovely Michigan Park Home! - Spacious, newly remodeled Michigan Park area home that sits on .25 acre lot. Huge front and back yard with a long driveway, detached two-car garage, secure RV/boat parking, upstairs storage and a backyard shop. If you've ever dreamed of working from home, if you have an RV or Sea Doos you want to protect or even if you're a weekend tinkerer looking for the ultimate man-cave, this property is a must-see! So many things are possible here! The house itself features 1400+ sf of open living space, sunny windows, and new kitchen appliances. There is new carpet and paint throughout, a newly remodeled main bathroom with a walk-in tub, extra large shower, and double sink vanity. All the bedrooms are oversized, with ample closets & built ins, and tons of hallway storage. You have to see this place to believe!



Small dog is OK



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent. Credit score 650+



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5163269)