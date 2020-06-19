7752 Friends Ave

Amenities

Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

Close to the Best Restaurants



3 Bedroom Upstairs Unit

One bathroom

Central A/C

Refrigerator

Stove

Dishwasher

Wood Flooring

Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups in Garage

Double Car Garage

Deck w/ a VIEW

Roomy Bedrooms W/ Vaulted Ceilings

Freshly Painted

Water, Trash & Gardener Paid



Due to COVID-19 Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules.



Please view the photos. If you like this home, review the application requirements in the rental comments, and APPLY online with the rental application link. REMEMBER to send your requested documents & DO NOT PAY the report fee YET. If we are able to approve your application, we will arrange your PRIVATE TOUR.



If you like what you see, you pay your application fees, we will finish your paperwork for signature and you can get moving!

Contact Carol 562-693-3757 x126 for questions about the application process.



SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM



START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE. Please provide:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Pay Stubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- Proof of Identity (Copy of driver’s license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.



If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, and background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.

** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **



KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?

Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.

CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 2 PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit –NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

- $30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:

**Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules** see notes above

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

- Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

- CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Driver’s License, State ID, Passport)



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH



CA DRE LIC # 00158343



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2200645)