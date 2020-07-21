All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
6333 Bright Ave. #2-H
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

6333 Bright Ave. #2-H

6333 Bright Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6333 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Hadley Greenleaf Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
6333 Bright Ave. #2-H Available 08/17/19 ***COMING SOON*** BEAUTIFUL CONDO in HISTORIC UPTOWN - Great location....Walking distance to UPTOWN shopping and entertainment, blocks away from Whittier's famous FRIDAY FARMER'S MARKET

Single garage space available $100 p/month
1 Bedroom Condo - upstairs
Electric Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Huge Walk In Closet
Tile Countertops
Wall A/C
Carpet & Vinyl Flooring
Laundry Facilities
Water, Trash and Gardener Paid!!

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3215936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H have any available units?
6333 Bright Ave. #2-H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H have?
Some of 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Bright Ave. #2-H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H is pet friendly.
Does 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H offers parking.
Does 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H have a pool?
No, 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H does not have a pool.
Does 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H have accessible units?
No, 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6333 Bright Ave. #2-H has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWhittier 2 Bedroom Apartments
Whittier Apartments with BalconiesWhittier Apartments with Parking
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine