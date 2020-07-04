All apartments in Whittier
6301 Palm Ave

6301 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Palm Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home has been remodeled. Granite counter in kitchen, wood flooring throughout and tile bathroom. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included. Gardener is included. All utilities tenants responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Palm Ave have any available units?
6301 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6301 Palm Ave have?
Some of 6301 Palm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 Palm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6301 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 6301 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 6301 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 6301 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6301 Palm Ave has units with air conditioning.

