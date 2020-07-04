6301 Palm Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home has been remodeled. Granite counter in kitchen, wood flooring throughout and tile bathroom. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included. Gardener is included. All utilities tenants responsibility.