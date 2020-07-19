6251 Milton Ave E

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

Newly Remodeled One Bedroom Apartment in Whittier - Property Id: 127278



Please call (562) 693-2818 if interested.



Stunning. Unique. And Very Upscale. 1 bedroom, 1 bath COMPLETELY REMODELED upstairs apartment in a quaint and quiet 5 unit building in Uptown Whittier. Beautiful new quartz stone counter tops, new kitchen sink and fridge, stylish modern bathroom, new carpeting, and wood flooring. A/C units in the living room and bedroom. Carport, and on-site laundry facilities. Water and trash paid. $1395/month and one-month security deposit. A must see! Section 8 not permitted



Property Address: 6251 Milton Ave, Whittier CA 90601



Short walk to Uptown shopping, wonderful restaurants, hiking trails, and parks.

Water, Trash & Gardener Paid

Non-Smoking Property

No Pets



Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit a photo ID.

Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127278

Property Id 127278



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4938598)