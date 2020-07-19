All apartments in Whittier
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

6251 Milton Ave E

6251 Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6251 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Remodeled One Bedroom Apartment in Whittier - Property Id: 127278

Please call (562) 693-2818 if interested.

Stunning. Unique. And Very Upscale. 1 bedroom, 1 bath COMPLETELY REMODELED upstairs apartment in a quaint and quiet 5 unit building in Uptown Whittier. Beautiful new quartz stone counter tops, new kitchen sink and fridge, stylish modern bathroom, new carpeting, and wood flooring. A/C units in the living room and bedroom. Carport, and on-site laundry facilities. Water and trash paid. $1395/month and one-month security deposit. A must see! Section 8 not permitted

Property Address: 6251 Milton Ave, Whittier CA 90601

Short walk to Uptown shopping, wonderful restaurants, hiking trails, and parks.
Water, Trash & Gardener Paid
Non-Smoking Property
No Pets

Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit a photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127278
Property Id 127278

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4938598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 Milton Ave E have any available units?
6251 Milton Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6251 Milton Ave E have?
Some of 6251 Milton Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 Milton Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
6251 Milton Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 Milton Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 6251 Milton Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 6251 Milton Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 6251 Milton Ave E offers parking.
Does 6251 Milton Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 Milton Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 Milton Ave E have a pool?
No, 6251 Milton Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 6251 Milton Ave E have accessible units?
No, 6251 Milton Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 Milton Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6251 Milton Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6251 Milton Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6251 Milton Ave E has units with air conditioning.
