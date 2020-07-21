Rent Calculator
6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM
6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave
No Longer Available
Location
6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90601
Hadley Greenleaf Historic District
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the historic district one block from the Hellman Park hiking trail and two blocks from Uptown Whittier is a garden dotted with cottages.
The grounds feature lush landscaping and onsite laundry. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5425367)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave have any available units?
6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whittier, CA
.
What amenities does 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave have?
Some of 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave offers parking.
Does 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave have a pool?
No, 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave have accessible units?
No, 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6208 1/2 Greenleaf Ave has units with air conditioning.
