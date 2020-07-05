Rent Calculator
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
6036 Friends House
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:21 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6036 Friends House
6036 Friends Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6036 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6036 Friends House have any available units?
6036 Friends House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whittier, CA
.
What amenities does 6036 Friends House have?
Some of 6036 Friends House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6036 Friends House currently offering any rent specials?
6036 Friends House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 Friends House pet-friendly?
No, 6036 Friends House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Whittier
.
Does 6036 Friends House offer parking?
No, 6036 Friends House does not offer parking.
Does 6036 Friends House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6036 Friends House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 Friends House have a pool?
No, 6036 Friends House does not have a pool.
Does 6036 Friends House have accessible units?
No, 6036 Friends House does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 Friends House have units with dishwashers?
No, 6036 Friends House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6036 Friends House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6036 Friends House has units with air conditioning.
