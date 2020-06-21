All apartments in Whittier
5758 Pickering Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5758 Pickering Ave

5758 Pickering Avenue · (562) 246-6116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5758 Pickering Ave · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district. This upstairs apartment has a large terrace over the two car garage, arched doorway to the breakfast nook off the kitchen and laundry room inside. Just minutes from Uptown, hiking, schools, shopping and transportation.

Large Balcony over two car garage with views to tree lined peaceful neighborhood, perfect for enjoying outdoor dining and the sunny Southern California weather year round!

Location is centrally located to Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Pasadena, Anaheim, Orange County, etc... Public Transportation within a short distance that can take anywhere. Disneyland, Hollywood, beaches, sightseeing, etc...

Hiking and biking trails are within walking distance or a short bike ride. Uptown Whittier, trendy shops, restaurants, coffee shop and bars are a five minute Lyft ride away if you prefer to nearby, there’s lots to do and see!

Email for quickest response. Apply at www.elcaminopm.com under "featured listings".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5758 Pickering Ave have any available units?
5758 Pickering Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5758 Pickering Ave have?
Some of 5758 Pickering Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5758 Pickering Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5758 Pickering Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5758 Pickering Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5758 Pickering Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 5758 Pickering Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5758 Pickering Ave does offer parking.
Does 5758 Pickering Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5758 Pickering Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5758 Pickering Ave have a pool?
No, 5758 Pickering Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5758 Pickering Ave have accessible units?
No, 5758 Pickering Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5758 Pickering Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5758 Pickering Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5758 Pickering Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5758 Pickering Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
