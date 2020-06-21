5758 Pickering Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district. This upstairs apartment has a large terrace over the two car garage, arched doorway to the breakfast nook off the kitchen and laundry room inside. Just minutes from Uptown, hiking, schools, shopping and transportation.



Large Balcony over two car garage with views to tree lined peaceful neighborhood, perfect for enjoying outdoor dining and the sunny Southern California weather year round!



Location is centrally located to Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Pasadena, Anaheim, Orange County, etc... Public Transportation within a short distance that can take anywhere. Disneyland, Hollywood, beaches, sightseeing, etc...



Hiking and biking trails are within walking distance or a short bike ride. Uptown Whittier, trendy shops, restaurants, coffee shop and bars are a five minute Lyft ride away if you prefer to nearby, there’s lots to do and see!



No Pets Allowed



