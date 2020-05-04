All apartments in Whittier
16818 Janine Dr.

16818 Janine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16818 Janine Drive, Whittier, CA 90603
Lowell

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Available NOW in Whittier!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *NO SECTION 8* 1 year lease. Security deposit on approved credit.

This beautiful single-family home is located in a desirable area of Whittier! Just North of Whittier Blvd., West of Macy St. off Janine Dr. Upon arriving you will see a gorgeous front yard with an extended long driveway to park all your cars comfortably. Inside is a must-see with brand new carpet throughout and new kitchen vinyl flooring, plus freshly painted inside! The bright, open-spaced kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with the dining room open to the kitchen and living room area. The living room greets you with a cozy fireplace and stunning French doors that open to the patio while sharing pool views. The master bedroom is resort-like with French doors opening to the outside patio and pool. Spend your summer in the incredible backyard featuring a rectangular-turquoise pool, covered brick patio and much more! Inquire on this home today to receive an Open House Invitation!

Pet Policy: MAXIMUM 2 PETS, $50.00, Additional Pet Rent (per pet), $500.00, Additional Pet Deposit (per pet), Small dog only, (15 lb. weight limit).
Utilities Included: Landscaping & Pool Maintenance
Appliances Included: Wall Oven, Cook top, Dishwasher, & Central AC/Heat.
Amenities: Pool, Fireplace, Long Driveway, 2 Car Detached Garage, Inside Laundry Hook-ups, & Covered Patio.

Office DRE# 01899596. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4964883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16818 Janine Dr. have any available units?
16818 Janine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16818 Janine Dr. have?
Some of 16818 Janine Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16818 Janine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16818 Janine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16818 Janine Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16818 Janine Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 16818 Janine Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 16818 Janine Dr. offers parking.
Does 16818 Janine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16818 Janine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16818 Janine Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 16818 Janine Dr. has a pool.
Does 16818 Janine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16818 Janine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16818 Janine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16818 Janine Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16818 Janine Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16818 Janine Dr. has units with air conditioning.
