16818 Janine Dr.

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Available NOW in Whittier!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *NO SECTION 8* 1 year lease. Security deposit on approved credit.



This beautiful single-family home is located in a desirable area of Whittier! Just North of Whittier Blvd., West of Macy St. off Janine Dr. Upon arriving you will see a gorgeous front yard with an extended long driveway to park all your cars comfortably. Inside is a must-see with brand new carpet throughout and new kitchen vinyl flooring, plus freshly painted inside! The bright, open-spaced kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with the dining room open to the kitchen and living room area. The living room greets you with a cozy fireplace and stunning French doors that open to the patio while sharing pool views. The master bedroom is resort-like with French doors opening to the outside patio and pool. Spend your summer in the incredible backyard featuring a rectangular-turquoise pool, covered brick patio and much more! Inquire on this home today to receive an Open House Invitation!



Pet Policy: MAXIMUM 2 PETS, $50.00, Additional Pet Rent (per pet), $500.00, Additional Pet Deposit (per pet), Small dog only, (15 lb. weight limit).

Utilities Included: Landscaping & Pool Maintenance

Appliances Included: Wall Oven, Cook top, Dishwasher, & Central AC/Heat.

Amenities: Pool, Fireplace, Long Driveway, 2 Car Detached Garage, Inside Laundry Hook-ups, & Covered Patio.



Office DRE# 01899596. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



