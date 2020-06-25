All apartments in Whittier
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

16038 Lashburn St

16038 Lashburn Street · No Longer Available
Location

16038 Lashburn Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bd/2 Ba Close to Leffingwell School & Whittwood - Property Id: 112138

Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, Pool, and Top Rated Schools. Located on a quiet street in East Whittier. Tons of upgrades: remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, central A/C, and more The home is located in a desirable area with highly rated Leffingwell Elementary (just earned 10/10 rating according to Great Schools) within walking distance, along with nearby Whittwood Shopping Center.

Gardener, Trash, and Pool Maintenance included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112138
Property Id 112138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16038 Lashburn St have any available units?
16038 Lashburn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16038 Lashburn St have?
Some of 16038 Lashburn St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16038 Lashburn St currently offering any rent specials?
16038 Lashburn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16038 Lashburn St pet-friendly?
No, 16038 Lashburn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 16038 Lashburn St offer parking?
No, 16038 Lashburn St does not offer parking.
Does 16038 Lashburn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16038 Lashburn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16038 Lashburn St have a pool?
Yes, 16038 Lashburn St has a pool.
Does 16038 Lashburn St have accessible units?
No, 16038 Lashburn St does not have accessible units.
Does 16038 Lashburn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16038 Lashburn St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16038 Lashburn St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16038 Lashburn St has units with air conditioning.
