16038 Lashburn St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

3 Bd/2 Ba Close to Leffingwell School & Whittwood - Property Id: 112138



Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, Pool, and Top Rated Schools. Located on a quiet street in East Whittier. Tons of upgrades: remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, central A/C, and more The home is located in a desirable area with highly rated Leffingwell Elementary (just earned 10/10 rating according to Great Schools) within walking distance, along with nearby Whittwood Shopping Center.



Gardener, Trash, and Pool Maintenance included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112138

Property Id 112138



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5825083)