Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
15903 La Forge Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15903 La Forge Street
15903 La Forge Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
15903 La Forge Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom Two Bath Apartment close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Church, Public Transportation. Landlord pays for Water, Hot Water & Trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15903 La Forge Street have any available units?
15903 La Forge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whittier, CA
.
Is 15903 La Forge Street currently offering any rent specials?
15903 La Forge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15903 La Forge Street pet-friendly?
No, 15903 La Forge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Whittier
.
Does 15903 La Forge Street offer parking?
No, 15903 La Forge Street does not offer parking.
Does 15903 La Forge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15903 La Forge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15903 La Forge Street have a pool?
No, 15903 La Forge Street does not have a pool.
Does 15903 La Forge Street have accessible units?
No, 15903 La Forge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15903 La Forge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15903 La Forge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15903 La Forge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15903 La Forge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
