All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 15133 Starbuck Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
15133 Starbuck Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

15133 Starbuck Street

15133 Starbuck Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15133 Starbuck Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location , Newly painted, flooring many extras, Near Major shopping and transportation, Schools and parks. Single story, California Ranch.formal living room large kitchen fenced yard, Double detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15133 Starbuck Street have any available units?
15133 Starbuck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 15133 Starbuck Street currently offering any rent specials?
15133 Starbuck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15133 Starbuck Street pet-friendly?
No, 15133 Starbuck Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 15133 Starbuck Street offer parking?
Yes, 15133 Starbuck Street offers parking.
Does 15133 Starbuck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15133 Starbuck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15133 Starbuck Street have a pool?
No, 15133 Starbuck Street does not have a pool.
Does 15133 Starbuck Street have accessible units?
No, 15133 Starbuck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15133 Starbuck Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15133 Starbuck Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15133 Starbuck Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15133 Starbuck Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine