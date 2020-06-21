All apartments in Whittier
15124 Starbuck St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15124 Starbuck St

15124 Starbuck Street · No Longer Available
Location

15124 Starbuck Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**COMING SOON** Close to Whittwood - PET FRIENDLY - 3 BDRM Home -
Pets OK - Pet application & renters insurance required
Large Kitchen
Stove & Dishwasher
Upgrade Window Coverings
Living Room with newer carpet flooring
Laundry Room
Central A/C & Heating
Ceiling Fans in bedrooms
Garage
Fenced Backyard with ample space
Water & Gardener PAID!!

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE3699865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15124 Starbuck St have any available units?
15124 Starbuck St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15124 Starbuck St have?
Some of 15124 Starbuck St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15124 Starbuck St currently offering any rent specials?
15124 Starbuck St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15124 Starbuck St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15124 Starbuck St is pet friendly.
Does 15124 Starbuck St offer parking?
Yes, 15124 Starbuck St does offer parking.
Does 15124 Starbuck St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15124 Starbuck St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15124 Starbuck St have a pool?
No, 15124 Starbuck St does not have a pool.
Does 15124 Starbuck St have accessible units?
No, 15124 Starbuck St does not have accessible units.
Does 15124 Starbuck St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15124 Starbuck St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15124 Starbuck St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15124 Starbuck St has units with air conditioning.
