13739 Penn Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13739 Penn Street
13739 Penn Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
13739 Penn Street, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Triplex in desirable uptown, adjacent Whittier College. One story unit New paint, wood flooring and linoleum. Has laundry hook up and single garage with additional parking stall. Many extras.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13739 Penn Street have any available units?
13739 Penn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whittier, CA
.
What amenities does 13739 Penn Street have?
Some of 13739 Penn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13739 Penn Street currently offering any rent specials?
13739 Penn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13739 Penn Street pet-friendly?
No, 13739 Penn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Whittier
.
Does 13739 Penn Street offer parking?
Yes, 13739 Penn Street offers parking.
Does 13739 Penn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13739 Penn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13739 Penn Street have a pool?
No, 13739 Penn Street does not have a pool.
Does 13739 Penn Street have accessible units?
No, 13739 Penn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13739 Penn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13739 Penn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13739 Penn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13739 Penn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
