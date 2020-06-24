All apartments in Whittier
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

13724 Danbrook Drive

13724 Danbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13724 Danbrook Drive, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13724 Danbrook Drive Available 05/11/20 **COMING SOON** 3 BD/1 BA East Whittier Area - View our Virtual Tour - East Whittier School District, Walking Distance to the Greenway Trail.

Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/WCsteu49MPM

3 bedroom
1 bath
Dishwasher
Laundry Room with hook-ups
Central A/C and Heat
Carpet Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Garage
Covered Patio
Large Backyard
Pets Negotiable
Water & Trash Paid!

Due to COVID-19 Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules.

Please view the Video Tour in our photos. If you like this home, review the application requirements in the rental comments, and APPLY online with the rental application link. REMEMBER to send your requested documents & DO NOT PAY the report fee YET. If we are able to approve your application, we will arrange your PRIVATE TOUR.

If you like what you see, you pay your application fees, we will finish your paperwork for signature and you can get moving!
Contact Carol 562-693-3757 x126 for questions about the application process.

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE. Please provide:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Pay Stubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, and background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2 PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
- $30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
**Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules** see notes above
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
- Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
- CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE2651648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13724 Danbrook Drive have any available units?
13724 Danbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13724 Danbrook Drive have?
Some of 13724 Danbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13724 Danbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13724 Danbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13724 Danbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13724 Danbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13724 Danbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13724 Danbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 13724 Danbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13724 Danbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13724 Danbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 13724 Danbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13724 Danbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 13724 Danbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13724 Danbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13724 Danbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13724 Danbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13724 Danbrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
