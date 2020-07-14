13704 Franklin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage on-site laundry e-payments online portal

Franklin Heights is in the premier area of uptown Whittier, with it custom design and vivacious spirit of the uptown neighborhood this community will the perfect location for you to call home! Our current renovated 1 bedroom layout comes with plank wood inspired floor, shiny granite counters, designer kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, modern ceiling fan. Not to mention beautiful views of the uptown Whittier!



Opportunely situated close to the 605, 5 and 91 freeways and a few minutes from Old Town Whittier, the sky is the limit for the entertainment and exploration of Los Angeles. Hollywood, LA Zoo, and many local parks are right in the surrounding areas. The close proximity to LAX Airport will also ensure your vacationing schedule is always on track. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes will feel just like no other place as it will provide you with serenity & tranquility. Each home features stainless steel appliances, spacious closets, courtyard style apt. community and much more. Franklin Apts. offers simplicity, pleasure, and relaxation. Visit our community today and professional staff will be more than happy to assist you! Welcome Home, we are glad youve selected Franklin Apts as your next home!