Last updated June 22 2020 at 9:11 AM

13704 Franklin St

13704 Franklin Street · (818) 869-9924
Location

13704 Franklin Street, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 13704 Franklin St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
Franklin Heights is in the premier area of uptown Whittier, with it custom design and vivacious spirit of the uptown neighborhood this community will the perfect location for you to call home! Our current renovated 1 bedroom layout comes with plank wood inspired floor, shiny granite counters, designer kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, modern ceiling fan. Not to mention beautiful views of the uptown Whittier!

Opportunely situated close to the 605, 5 and 91 freeways and a few minutes from Old Town Whittier, the sky is the limit for the entertainment and exploration of Los Angeles. Hollywood, LA Zoo, and many local parks are right in the surrounding areas. The close proximity to LAX Airport will also ensure your vacationing schedule is always on track. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes will feel just like no other place as it will provide you with serenity & tranquility. Each home features stainless steel appliances, spacious closets, courtyard style apt. community and much more. Franklin Apts. offers simplicity, pleasure, and relaxation. Visit our community today and professional staff will be more than happy to assist you! Welcome Home, we are glad youve selected Franklin Apts as your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $695
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13704 Franklin St have any available units?
13704 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13704 Franklin St have?
Some of 13704 Franklin St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13704 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
13704 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13704 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13704 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 13704 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 13704 Franklin St offers parking.
Does 13704 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13704 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13704 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 13704 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 13704 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 13704 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 13704 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13704 Franklin St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13704 Franklin St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13704 Franklin St has units with air conditioning.
