13638 Chestnut Street, Whittier, CA 90605 East Whittier City
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath available in Lovely Whittier! - -3 Bed 1 Bath -Hardwood Floors in Common Area -Recently Remodeled -2 Parking Spaces on Property -Spacious Backyard -Small Dog allowed (must pay pet rent and pet deposit)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4894768)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13638 Chestnut St have any available units?
13638 Chestnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13638 Chestnut St have?
Some of 13638 Chestnut St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13638 Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
13638 Chestnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13638 Chestnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13638 Chestnut St is pet friendly.
Does 13638 Chestnut St offer parking?
Yes, 13638 Chestnut St offers parking.
Does 13638 Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13638 Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13638 Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 13638 Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 13638 Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 13638 Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 13638 Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13638 Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13638 Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13638 Chestnut St does not have units with air conditioning.