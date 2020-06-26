13583 Murphy Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Single level, corner penthouse unit in an exclusive gated community with views of city and Catalina Island. Walking distance to uptown Whittier. Located in a peaceful, resort-like community that includes access to community pool and spas.

Features elevator access, 2 bed 2 bath, large living room and patio/balcony, central air/heat, dining room, laundry area, fireplace, walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Appliances, water and trash are included and there are two assigned parking spots in the garage.