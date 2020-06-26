All apartments in Whittier
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
13583 Murphy Hill Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

13583 Murphy Hill Drive

13583 Murphy Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13583 Murphy Hill Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Single level, corner penthouse unit in an exclusive gated community with views of city and Catalina Island. Walking distance to uptown Whittier. Located in a peaceful, resort-like community that includes access to community pool and spas.
Features elevator access, 2 bed 2 bath, large living room and patio/balcony, central air/heat, dining room, laundry area, fireplace, walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Appliances, water and trash are included and there are two assigned parking spots in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13583 Murphy Hill Drive have any available units?
13583 Murphy Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13583 Murphy Hill Drive have?
Some of 13583 Murphy Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13583 Murphy Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13583 Murphy Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13583 Murphy Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13583 Murphy Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13583 Murphy Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13583 Murphy Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 13583 Murphy Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13583 Murphy Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13583 Murphy Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13583 Murphy Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 13583 Murphy Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 13583 Murphy Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13583 Murphy Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13583 Murphy Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13583 Murphy Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13583 Murphy Hill Drive has units with air conditioning.
