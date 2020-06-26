13583 Murphy Hill Drive

Amenities
Single level, corner penthouse unit in an exclusive gated community with views of city and Catalina Island. Walking distance to uptown Whittier. Located in a peaceful, resort-like community that includes access to community pool and spas.
Features elevator access, 2 bed 2 bath, large living room and patio/balcony, central air/heat, dining room, laundry area, fireplace, walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Appliances, water and trash are included and there are two assigned parking spots in the garage.