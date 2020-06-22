All apartments in Whittier
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13558 Dittmar Drive

13558 Dittmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13558 Dittmar Drive, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Upgraded kitchen and bath. Large patio and fenced backyard. Laundry off of kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13558 Dittmar Drive have any available units?
13558 Dittmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13558 Dittmar Drive have?
Some of 13558 Dittmar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13558 Dittmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13558 Dittmar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13558 Dittmar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13558 Dittmar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13558 Dittmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13558 Dittmar Drive does offer parking.
Does 13558 Dittmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13558 Dittmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13558 Dittmar Drive have a pool?
No, 13558 Dittmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13558 Dittmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 13558 Dittmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13558 Dittmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13558 Dittmar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13558 Dittmar Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13558 Dittmar Drive has units with air conditioning.
