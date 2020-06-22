13558 Dittmar Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Upgraded kitchen and bath. Large patio and fenced backyard. Laundry off of kitchen.

Upgraded kitchen and bath. Large patio and fenced backyard. Laundry off of kitchen.