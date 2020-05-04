Sign Up
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:33 AM
13213 Danbrook
13213 Danbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13213 Danbrook Drive, Whittier, CA 90602
East Whittier City
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio apartment end unit, Appliances furnished, 3/4 bath enclosed private yard and patio area. Recent paint and appliances.
Pets OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 13213 Danbrook have any available units?
13213 Danbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whittier, CA
.
What amenities does 13213 Danbrook have?
Some of 13213 Danbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13213 Danbrook currently offering any rent specials?
13213 Danbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13213 Danbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 13213 Danbrook is pet friendly.
Does 13213 Danbrook offer parking?
No, 13213 Danbrook does not offer parking.
Does 13213 Danbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13213 Danbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13213 Danbrook have a pool?
No, 13213 Danbrook does not have a pool.
Does 13213 Danbrook have accessible units?
No, 13213 Danbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 13213 Danbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 13213 Danbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13213 Danbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 13213 Danbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
