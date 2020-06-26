All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 11706 North Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
11706 North Circle
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

11706 North Circle

11706 North Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11706 North Circle Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Historic French Country estate. Designed by Famous architect Paul Williams. Spectacular Panoramic views. See Los Angeles, Catalina island to Pasadena
and beyond. Recent restoration of Home and Gardens.4,700 sq feet of living area. Four bedrooms Six baths. Formal Dining and living rooms. Floor to ceiling bay windows .Two wood burning fireplaces Separate Library rich wood cabinets and Hide away wet bar. Separate Office space private entry. Large breakfast room bay window views to yard and surrounding hills. Updated appliances granite counters huge butlers pantry. Separate recreation room, attached 3 car garage with 3/4 bath. Centrally located to Los Angeles,Beaches, Pasadena. Drought resistant landscaping, Gazebo ,fountain covered patios fully fenced and private, Gated entry approximate 1. 25 acre lot. Owner pays landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11706 North Circle have any available units?
11706 North Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 11706 North Circle have?
Some of 11706 North Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11706 North Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11706 North Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11706 North Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11706 North Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 11706 North Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11706 North Circle offers parking.
Does 11706 North Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11706 North Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11706 North Circle have a pool?
No, 11706 North Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11706 North Circle have accessible units?
No, 11706 North Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11706 North Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11706 North Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11706 North Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11706 North Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine