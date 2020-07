Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friendly House, Whittier House for Rent with Large Backyard, - This house has Central AC and Heat. It comes with a 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook up. This is a single family home neighborhood with great freeway accessibility to the 605, 5, 60 freeways.



GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED



(RLNE2890961)