10748 Grovedale Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

*Available Now in Whittier!* - *NO SECTION 8* Open House Info Is On Our Website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net



1-year lease. Security Deposit on approved credit.



Great single level home located on a manicured tree-lined street in the desirable area of East Whittier. Super clean and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath room house features a beautiful backyard for safe play area plus entertaining. House has newer paint, mix of hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring. Expansive living room with formal dining area perfect for your holiday gatherings. Laundry is a breeze with the convenience of washer dryer hook ups located. The 2-car detached garage offers plenty of storage and parking space.



Utilities Included: Landscaping

Appliances Included: Gas Range, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Central AC/Heat

Misc. Info: Photos are from previous listing in 2016.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE #01899596



