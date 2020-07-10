10726 Avonbury Ave

Amenities

**COMING SOON ** THE BEST IN EAST WHITTIER! ~ 3 BDRM 2 BATH - Great location & school district, walk to Whittwood Shopping Center



Avonbury virtual tour: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1-FZgRElw3AwmZnLR-3NiNl0ScET8z5NC



Rental Application link: https://www.whittierbrokers.com/rentals/



3 Bedroom

2 baths - recently redone

Refinished Hardwood Flooring

Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave

Dishwasher

Central A/C & Heat

Whole House Attic Fan

Ceiling fans

Dual Pane Windows

Freshly Painted Inside

Living Room with Fireplace

Separate Laundry Room Off Kitchen

Covered Brick Patio

Room to Run Backyard

Pets Negotiable

Water, Trash & Gardener Paid!!!



Due to COVID-19 Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules.



Please view the Video Tour in our photos. If you like this home, review the application requirements in the rental comments, and APPLY online with the rental application link. REMEMBER to send your requested documents & DO NOT PAY the report fee YET. If we are able to approve your application, we will arrange your PRIVATE TOUR.



If you like what you see, you pay your application fees, we will finish your paperwork for signature and you can get moving!

Contact Carol 562-693-3757 x126 for questions about the application process.



START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.



If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.

** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **



KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?

Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.

CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)



SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

