Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
10726 Avonbury Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

10726 Avonbury Ave

10726 Avonbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10726 Avonbury Avenue, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**COMING SOON ** THE BEST IN EAST WHITTIER! ~ 3 BDRM 2 BATH - Great location & school district, walk to Whittwood Shopping Center

Avonbury virtual tour: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1-FZgRElw3AwmZnLR-3NiNl0ScET8z5NC

Rental Application link: https://www.whittierbrokers.com/rentals/

3 Bedroom
2 baths - recently redone
Refinished Hardwood Flooring
Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave
Dishwasher
Central A/C & Heat
Whole House Attic Fan
Ceiling fans
Dual Pane Windows
Freshly Painted Inside
Living Room with Fireplace
Separate Laundry Room Off Kitchen
Covered Brick Patio
Room to Run Backyard
Pets Negotiable
Water, Trash & Gardener Paid!!!

Due to COVID-19 Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules.

Please view the Video Tour in our photos. If you like this home, review the application requirements in the rental comments, and APPLY online with the rental application link. REMEMBER to send your requested documents & DO NOT PAY the report fee YET. If we are able to approve your application, we will arrange your PRIVATE TOUR.

If you like what you see, you pay your application fees, we will finish your paperwork for signature and you can get moving!
Contact Carol 562-693-3757 x126 for questions about the application process.

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules. - see notes above for showing
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE5834900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10726 Avonbury Ave have any available units?
10726 Avonbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10726 Avonbury Ave have?
Some of 10726 Avonbury Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10726 Avonbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10726 Avonbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10726 Avonbury Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10726 Avonbury Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10726 Avonbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10726 Avonbury Ave offers parking.
Does 10726 Avonbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10726 Avonbury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10726 Avonbury Ave have a pool?
No, 10726 Avonbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10726 Avonbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 10726 Avonbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10726 Avonbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10726 Avonbury Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10726 Avonbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10726 Avonbury Ave has units with air conditioning.

