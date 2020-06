Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home. Located on the northwest side of Whittier, only 5 minutes away from the 605 freeway! This home comes with a spacious living room acquitted with a fireplace for the cold winter nights and an open kitchen which comes with all appliances. The laundry room has lots of cabinet space and comes with the washer and dryer. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and beautiful tiled restroom with lots of windows for natural light. The large backyard is perfect for a patio set and a basketball court. Don�??t miss out on this beautiful home!!

Move-In Costs

$45.00 Application / Screening fee.

$3,100.00 1st Month Rent

$3,100.00 Security Deposit

$250.00 Administration Fee

Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.