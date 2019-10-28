2046 W 112th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This 18 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 46 W 112th St Los Angeles, California.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12677664



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225847)