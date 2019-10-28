All apartments in Westmont
Find more places like 2046 W 112th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westmont, CA
/
2046 W 112th St
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

2046 W 112th St

2046 West 112th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2046 West 112th Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This 18 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 46 W 112th St Los Angeles, California.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12677664

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 W 112th St have any available units?
2046 W 112th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
What amenities does 2046 W 112th St have?
Some of 2046 W 112th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 W 112th St currently offering any rent specials?
2046 W 112th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 W 112th St pet-friendly?
No, 2046 W 112th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 2046 W 112th St offer parking?
Yes, 2046 W 112th St offers parking.
Does 2046 W 112th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2046 W 112th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 W 112th St have a pool?
Yes, 2046 W 112th St has a pool.
Does 2046 W 112th St have accessible units?
No, 2046 W 112th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 W 112th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 W 112th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2046 W 112th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2046 W 112th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westmont 3 Bedrooms
Westmont Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles