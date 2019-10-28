Rent Calculator
2046 W 112th St
2046 West 112th Street
No Longer Available
Location
2046 West 112th Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This 18 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 46 W 112th St Los Angeles, California.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12677664
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5225847)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2046 W 112th St have any available units?
2046 W 112th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westmont, CA
.
What amenities does 2046 W 112th St have?
Some of 2046 W 112th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2046 W 112th St currently offering any rent specials?
2046 W 112th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 W 112th St pet-friendly?
No, 2046 W 112th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westmont
.
Does 2046 W 112th St offer parking?
Yes, 2046 W 112th St offers parking.
Does 2046 W 112th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2046 W 112th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 W 112th St have a pool?
Yes, 2046 W 112th St has a pool.
Does 2046 W 112th St have accessible units?
No, 2046 W 112th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 W 112th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 W 112th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2046 W 112th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2046 W 112th St has units with air conditioning.
