All apartments in Westmont
Find more places like 1615 W 106th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westmont, CA
/
1615 W 106th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1615 W 106th St

1615 West 106th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671
Property Id 284671

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 W 106th St have any available units?
1615 W 106th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
Is 1615 W 106th St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 W 106th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 W 106th St pet-friendly?
No, 1615 W 106th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1615 W 106th St offer parking?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not offer parking.
Does 1615 W 106th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 W 106th St have a pool?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 W 106th St have accessible units?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 W 106th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 W 106th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westmont 3 Bedrooms
Westmont Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles