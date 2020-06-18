Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1615 W 106th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671
Property Id 284671
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5796084)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 W 106th St have any available units?
1615 W 106th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westmont, CA
.
Is 1615 W 106th St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 W 106th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 W 106th St pet-friendly?
No, 1615 W 106th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westmont
.
Does 1615 W 106th St offer parking?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not offer parking.
Does 1615 W 106th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 W 106th St have a pool?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 W 106th St have accessible units?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 W 106th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 W 106th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 W 106th St does not have units with air conditioning.
