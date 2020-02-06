Rent Calculator
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:17 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1451 W 95th St
1451 West 95th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1451 West 95th Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
$2900.00 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house not far from the new Stadium being built. Completely redone inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1451 W 95th St have any available units?
1451 W 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westmont, CA
.
Is 1451 W 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
1451 W 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 W 95th St pet-friendly?
No, 1451 W 95th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westmont
.
Does 1451 W 95th St offer parking?
Yes, 1451 W 95th St offers parking.
Does 1451 W 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 W 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 W 95th St have a pool?
No, 1451 W 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 1451 W 95th St have accessible units?
No, 1451 W 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 W 95th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 W 95th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 W 95th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 W 95th St does not have units with air conditioning.
