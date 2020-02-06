All apartments in Westmont
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:17 AM

1451 W 95th St

1451 West 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1451 West 95th Street, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
$2900.00 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house not far from the new Stadium being built. Completely redone inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 W 95th St have any available units?
1451 W 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
Is 1451 W 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
1451 W 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 W 95th St pet-friendly?
No, 1451 W 95th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1451 W 95th St offer parking?
Yes, 1451 W 95th St offers parking.
Does 1451 W 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 W 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 W 95th St have a pool?
No, 1451 W 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 1451 W 95th St have accessible units?
No, 1451 W 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 W 95th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 W 95th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 W 95th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 W 95th St does not have units with air conditioning.
