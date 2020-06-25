9928 Pear Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious and well-maintained home in the gated Christopher Collection community. The open floor plan features a large living room that opens up to the kitchen and dining room. The down stair master suite is perfect for guests and/or as mother-in-law quarters. Upstairs, you will find an open, cozy loft, perfect as study room/office area, laundry room, and three bedrooms. The master suite is bright and spacious with luxurious and open en suite bathroom. Enjoy the spacious shower and bathtub with Mr&Mrs walk-in closets. Other bedrooms are bright with windows. The backyard is perfect for weekend hangouts and gatherings with privacy. 2-car attached garage and street parking if needed. Located just minutes away from Miles Square Park, Bella Terra, and close to Huntington Beach. Top that off with top-rating school district for elementary through to high school.