9928 Pear Dr
9928 Pear Dr

9928 Pear Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9928 Pear Dr, Westminster, CA 92683
Little Saigon

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Spacious and well-maintained home in the gated Christopher Collection community. The open floor plan features a large living room that opens up to the kitchen and dining room. The down stair master suite is perfect for guests and/or as mother-in-law quarters. Upstairs, you will find an open, cozy loft, perfect as study room/office area, laundry room, and three bedrooms. The master suite is bright and spacious with luxurious and open en suite bathroom. Enjoy the spacious shower and bathtub with Mr&Mrs walk-in closets. Other bedrooms are bright with windows. The backyard is perfect for weekend hangouts and gatherings with privacy. 2-car attached garage and street parking if needed. Located just minutes away from Miles Square Park, Bella Terra, and close to Huntington Beach. Top that off with top-rating school district for elementary through to high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9928 Pear Dr have any available units?
9928 Pear Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 9928 Pear Dr have?
Some of 9928 Pear Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9928 Pear Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9928 Pear Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 Pear Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9928 Pear Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9928 Pear Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9928 Pear Dr offers parking.
Does 9928 Pear Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 Pear Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 Pear Dr have a pool?
No, 9928 Pear Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9928 Pear Dr have accessible units?
No, 9928 Pear Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 Pear Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9928 Pear Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9928 Pear Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9928 Pear Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
