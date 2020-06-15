All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9251 Dalton Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
9251 Dalton Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

9251 Dalton Circle

9251 Dalton Circle · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9251 Dalton Circle · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors Throughout, Vertical Blinds, All Bedrooms with Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lights, Mirror Closet Doors, Double Pan Windows Throughout, Freshly 2 Tone Paint, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Large Built in Storages, Large Shed (As Is), Near Park & School.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9251 Dalton Circle have any available units?
9251 Dalton Circle has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9251 Dalton Circle have?
Some of 9251 Dalton Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9251 Dalton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9251 Dalton Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9251 Dalton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9251 Dalton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9251 Dalton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9251 Dalton Circle does offer parking.
Does 9251 Dalton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9251 Dalton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9251 Dalton Circle have a pool?
No, 9251 Dalton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9251 Dalton Circle have accessible units?
No, 9251 Dalton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9251 Dalton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9251 Dalton Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9251 Dalton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9251 Dalton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9251 Dalton Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity