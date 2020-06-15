9251 Dalton Circle

Amenities
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors Throughout, Vertical Blinds, All Bedrooms with Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lights, Mirror Closet Doors, Double Pan Windows Throughout, Freshly 2 Tone Paint, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Large Built in Storages, Large Shed (As Is), Near Park & School.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5789109)