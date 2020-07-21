All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 25 2020

8782 Westminster Boulevard

Location

8782 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing Home consists of 4 Bedrooms + 2 Baths. On a Corner Lot. Spacious Living Room. Newer Tile and Windows. Newer Kitchen Cabinet and Counter Top. Newer Paint Inside the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have any available units?
8782 Westminster Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
Is 8782 Westminster Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8782 Westminster Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8782 Westminster Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
