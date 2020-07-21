Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 8782 Westminster Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
8782 Westminster Boulevard
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8782 Westminster Boulevard
8782 Westminster Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
8782 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing Home consists of 4 Bedrooms + 2 Baths. On a Corner Lot. Spacious Living Room. Newer Tile and Windows. Newer Kitchen Cabinet and Counter Top. Newer Paint Inside the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have any available units?
8782 Westminster Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, CA
.
Is 8782 Westminster Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8782 Westminster Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8782 Westminster Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8782 Westminster Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8782 Westminster Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683
Similar Pages
Westminster 1 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Westminster Dog Friendly Apartments
Westminster Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Lawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles