Westminster, CA
7051 Natal Dr
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

7051 Natal Dr

7051 Natal Drive · No Longer Available
7051 Natal Drive, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Private two bedroom apartment available August 4. Sunset balcony views make for the perfect end to the day.

Enjoy our sparkling swimming pool and jacuzzi, and our two 24 hour laundry rooms!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Does 7051 Natal Dr have any available units?
7051 Natal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 7051 Natal Dr have?
Some of 7051 Natal Dr's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7051 Natal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7051 Natal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 Natal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7051 Natal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7051 Natal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7051 Natal Dr offers parking.
Does 7051 Natal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 Natal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 Natal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7051 Natal Dr has a pool.
Does 7051 Natal Dr have accessible units?
No, 7051 Natal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 Natal Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7051 Natal Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7051 Natal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7051 Natal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
