7042 Fenway Dr

Showings daily 1:00pm - 1:30pm Small quiet community , with 10 apartments in the whole community . Each apartment comes with a garage, and open stall. This community features 1 shared laundry Room on-site, trash is paid by owner. Each Renovated apartment comes with plank wood inspired floor, air condition, heating, upgraded counter and cabinets , designer appliances, including gas stove and dishwasher, The last model offer private patio and balcony, high vaulted cealings with large bedrooms with new carpet. Now scheduling appointment to view this beautiful community.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Laundry room, Single car garages, 2 balconies/patios, Spacious living room, Shared laundry facility, Freshly painted, Freshly cleaned, New granite countertop, Hardwood inspired floors, Designer carpet in bedrooms, New cabinet, 1 garage, Small 10 unit community, 1 open stall.

Utilities: Water, Trash, Sewer.

Appliances: Diswasher,Heating, Vaulted ceilings (few units).





IT490306 - IT49MC5786