Westminster, CA
7042 Fenway Dr
7042 Fenway Dr

7042 Fenway Drive · (714) 614-4094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7042 Fenway Drive, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7042 Fenway Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
e-payments
Showings daily 1:00pm - 1:30pm Small quiet community , with 10 apartments in the whole community . Each apartment comes with a garage, and open stall. This community features 1 shared laundry Room on-site, trash is paid by owner. Each Renovated apartment comes with plank wood inspired floor, air condition, heating, upgraded counter and cabinets , designer appliances, including gas stove and dishwasher, The last model offer private patio and balcony, high vaulted cealings with large bedrooms with new carpet. Now scheduling appointment to view this beautiful community.
.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Laundry room, Single car garages, 2 balconies/patios, Spacious living room, Shared laundry facility, Freshly painted, Freshly cleaned, New granite countertop, Hardwood inspired floors, Designer carpet in bedrooms, New cabinet, 1 garage, Small 10 unit community, 1 open stall.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Sewer.
Appliances: Diswasher,Heating, Vaulted ceilings (few units).


IT490306 - IT49MC5786

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7042 Fenway Dr have any available units?
7042 Fenway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 7042 Fenway Dr have?
Some of 7042 Fenway Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7042 Fenway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7042 Fenway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7042 Fenway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7042 Fenway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7042 Fenway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7042 Fenway Dr offers parking.
Does 7042 Fenway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7042 Fenway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7042 Fenway Dr have a pool?
No, 7042 Fenway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7042 Fenway Dr have accessible units?
No, 7042 Fenway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7042 Fenway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7042 Fenway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7042 Fenway Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7042 Fenway Dr has units with air conditioning.
