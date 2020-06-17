6122 Hefley 44

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389



Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio. First level living room, family rm, guest bath, open kitchen, white tile counter tops, recessed ceiling, upscale fixtures appliances. stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer in the kitchen behind French doors. Family room, Kitchen look out to sun deck patio w/ water, electricity. Wood laminated stairs lead to upper landing, linen storage, 3 large bdrms. 2 are served by hall bath and lg walk in shower. Over-sized Master Suite has dressing area with dual mirrored wardrobes, deep shelving and vanity, separate room with toilet, vanity, tub and shower. Recessed lighting, tile or laminate flooring, newer current paints throughout. Great A/C. Storage in garage. Plenty treet parking. Hefley Square has pool, spa, Club House. Great location, accredited schools, convenient to freeways. 2 small pets considered.

