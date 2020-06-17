All apartments in Westminster
6122 Hefley 44

6122 Hefley Street · (714) 642-5881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6122 Hefley Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 44 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1524 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389

Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio. First level living room, family rm, guest bath, open kitchen, white tile counter tops, recessed ceiling, upscale fixtures appliances. stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer in the kitchen behind French doors. Family room, Kitchen look out to sun deck patio w/ water, electricity. Wood laminated stairs lead to upper landing, linen storage, 3 large bdrms. 2 are served by hall bath and lg walk in shower. Over-sized Master Suite has dressing area with dual mirrored wardrobes, deep shelving and vanity, separate room with toilet, vanity, tub and shower. Recessed lighting, tile or laminate flooring, newer current paints throughout. Great A/C. Storage in garage. Plenty treet parking. Hefley Square has pool, spa, Club House. Great location, accredited schools, convenient to freeways. 2 small pets considered.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Hefley 44 have any available units?
6122 Hefley 44 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6122 Hefley 44 have?
Some of 6122 Hefley 44's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Hefley 44 currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Hefley 44 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Hefley 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 Hefley 44 is pet friendly.
Does 6122 Hefley 44 offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Hefley 44 does offer parking.
Does 6122 Hefley 44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6122 Hefley 44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Hefley 44 have a pool?
Yes, 6122 Hefley 44 has a pool.
Does 6122 Hefley 44 have accessible units?
No, 6122 Hefley 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Hefley 44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6122 Hefley 44 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6122 Hefley 44 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6122 Hefley 44 has units with air conditioning.
