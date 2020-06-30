5325 Victoria Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

This is the property you have been waiting for. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath -END UNIT, Two Car Garage and a private Yard/patio with separate gate access. The property faces the greenbelt and water features. Property in good condition with many added features: Engineered Wood floors & upgraded Base Boards, LED recessed lighting, romantic gas fireplace, Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Back splash, ALL NEWER Whirlpool appliances, Newer Water Heater. Newer Vinyl Windows throughout. Feel like you are on vacation everyday in the low maintenance redesigned backyard, Great for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage direct access to the back patio. Guest parking nearby plus plenty of street parking. Enjoy all the great amenities in the village including 4 swimming pools, spa's, tennis courts, Rec room at the main club house w/ pool table, ping pong, library, and video rentals. Green belt, meandering streams, pathways & lovely water features. Near easy freeway access, close to great shopping & restaurants, and 3 miles from the ocean. Highly sought after S&S built property/Westminster Village.