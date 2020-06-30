All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 5325 Victoria Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
5325 Victoria Place
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:42 PM

5325 Victoria Place

5325 Victoria Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5325 Victoria Place, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
This is the property you have been waiting for. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath -END UNIT, Two Car Garage and a private Yard/patio with separate gate access. The property faces the greenbelt and water features. Property in good condition with many added features: Engineered Wood floors & upgraded Base Boards, LED recessed lighting, romantic gas fireplace, Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Back splash, ALL NEWER Whirlpool appliances, Newer Water Heater. Newer Vinyl Windows throughout. Feel like you are on vacation everyday in the low maintenance redesigned backyard, Great for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage direct access to the back patio. Guest parking nearby plus plenty of street parking. Enjoy all the great amenities in the village including 4 swimming pools, spa's, tennis courts, Rec room at the main club house w/ pool table, ping pong, library, and video rentals. Green belt, meandering streams, pathways & lovely water features. Near easy freeway access, close to great shopping & restaurants, and 3 miles from the ocean. Highly sought after S&S built property/Westminster Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Victoria Place have any available units?
5325 Victoria Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 5325 Victoria Place have?
Some of 5325 Victoria Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Victoria Place currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Victoria Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Victoria Place pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Victoria Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5325 Victoria Place offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Victoria Place offers parking.
Does 5325 Victoria Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Victoria Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Victoria Place have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Victoria Place has a pool.
Does 5325 Victoria Place have accessible units?
No, 5325 Victoria Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Victoria Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Victoria Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Victoria Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5325 Victoria Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles