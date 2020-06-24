5262 Blackpool Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This lovely two story Townhouse is located in Westminster Village in beautiful Orange County. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is an en-suite in the master bedroom. The forth bedroom and bath are on the main floor along with the living room, a dining area, kitchen and laundry room. The kitchen overlooks a private patio and a detached two car garage. The home was built in 1973 and offers approximately 1,547 square feet of living space. Westminster Village beautifully maintained and offers many amenities to its residence.