All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 5262 Blackpool Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
5262 Blackpool Road
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

5262 Blackpool Road

5262 Blackpool Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5262 Blackpool Road, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely two story Townhouse is located in Westminster Village in beautiful Orange County. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is an en-suite in the master bedroom. The forth bedroom and bath are on the main floor along with the living room, a dining area, kitchen and laundry room. The kitchen overlooks a private patio and a detached two car garage. The home was built in 1973 and offers approximately 1,547 square feet of living space. Westminster Village beautifully maintained and offers many amenities to its residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5262 Blackpool Road have any available units?
5262 Blackpool Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 5262 Blackpool Road have?
Some of 5262 Blackpool Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5262 Blackpool Road currently offering any rent specials?
5262 Blackpool Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5262 Blackpool Road pet-friendly?
No, 5262 Blackpool Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5262 Blackpool Road offer parking?
Yes, 5262 Blackpool Road offers parking.
Does 5262 Blackpool Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5262 Blackpool Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5262 Blackpool Road have a pool?
No, 5262 Blackpool Road does not have a pool.
Does 5262 Blackpool Road have accessible units?
No, 5262 Blackpool Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5262 Blackpool Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5262 Blackpool Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5262 Blackpool Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5262 Blackpool Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles