19 Sorbonne Street
19 Sorbonne Street

19 Sorbonne St · No Longer Available
Location

19 Sorbonne St, Westminster, CA 92683
Little Saigon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
*** 5 bed, 3 bath, 2500 SQFT Beautiful Home *** Gorgeous home newly built in 2001, situated in the beautiful gated community of Magnolia Court walking distance to Little Saigon! This elegant new home includes: 5 Beds & 3 baths (1 Master bedroom downstairs), Spacious Cathedral ceiling living room entrance, Large family room with fireplace, Granite counter- top kitchen with center island, large eating area leads to private backyard, Central AC & Heat; Upstairs, double dr. entrance to huge master bedroom, bathtub, & shower stand, w/ dual sinks & walk-in closet! Beautiful backyard, with patio BBQ area with low maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Sorbonne Street have any available units?
19 Sorbonne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 19 Sorbonne Street have?
Some of 19 Sorbonne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Sorbonne Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Sorbonne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Sorbonne Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Sorbonne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 19 Sorbonne Street offer parking?
No, 19 Sorbonne Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Sorbonne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Sorbonne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Sorbonne Street have a pool?
No, 19 Sorbonne Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Sorbonne Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Sorbonne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Sorbonne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Sorbonne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Sorbonne Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Sorbonne Street has units with air conditioning.
