19 Sorbonne Street

*** 5 bed, 3 bath, 2500 SQFT Beautiful Home *** Gorgeous home newly built in 2001, situated in the beautiful gated community of Magnolia Court walking distance to Little Saigon! This elegant new home includes: 5 Beds & 3 baths (1 Master bedroom downstairs), Spacious Cathedral ceiling living room entrance, Large family room with fireplace, Granite counter- top kitchen with center island, large eating area leads to private backyard, Central AC & Heat; Upstairs, double dr. entrance to huge master bedroom, bathtub, & shower stand, w/ dual sinks & walk-in closet! Beautiful backyard, with patio BBQ area with low maintenance.