15123 Brookhurst Street

patio / balcony cats allowed parking walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Garden Style Community Ground Floor Largest 1b/1ba!! Awesome move in special!



This spacious 1b/1ba won't last long! Save $150 off your first 6 months of rent



Base rent: 1765

Rent with Special: 1615



FEATURES OF THIS APARTMENT:

Spacious Living Room

Wood Vinyl Dining area

Large Bedroom

Harry-Potter Closet

Walk-In-Closet

Walk to Elementary/Middle Schools

Extra Street Parking on Bishop

Privately Fenced Patio

Full Sized Bathroom

Separate Vanity



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Park-style Atmosphere with Mature Trees

Gas Barbecues with Picnic Style Seating

Running Brook through Our Property

Three Sparkling Pools

Therapeutic Jacuzzi

Clubhouse with Fireside Lounge

24 Hour Fitness Center

24 Hour Courtesy Patrol

24 Hour On-Site Maintenance Service

Professional On-Site Management



