15123 Brookhurst Street, Westminster, CA 92683 Westminster
Amenities
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Garden Style Community Ground Floor Largest 1b/1ba!! Awesome move in special!
This spacious 1b/1ba won't last long! Save $150 off your first 6 months of rent
Base rent: 1765 Rent with Special: 1615
FEATURES OF THIS APARTMENT: Spacious Living Room Wood Vinyl Dining area Large Bedroom Harry-Potter Closet Walk-In-Closet Walk to Elementary/Middle Schools Extra Street Parking on Bishop Privately Fenced Patio Full Sized Bathroom Separate Vanity
COMMUNITY FEATURES: Park-style Atmosphere with Mature Trees Gas Barbecues with Picnic Style Seating Running Brook through Our Property Three Sparkling Pools Therapeutic Jacuzzi Clubhouse with Fireside Lounge 24 Hour Fitness Center 24 Hour Courtesy Patrol 24 Hour On-Site Maintenance Service Professional On-Site Management
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/westminster-ca?lid=12427203
(RLNE5041546)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have any available units?
15123 Brookhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 15123 Brookhurst Street have?
Some of 15123 Brookhurst Street's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15123 Brookhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
15123 Brookhurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15123 Brookhurst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15123 Brookhurst Street is pet friendly.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 15123 Brookhurst Street offers parking.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15123 Brookhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have a pool?
Yes, 15123 Brookhurst Street has a pool.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 15123 Brookhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15123 Brookhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15123 Brookhurst Street does not have units with air conditioning.