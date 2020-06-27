All apartments in Westminster
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

15123 Brookhurst Street

15123 Brookhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

15123 Brookhurst Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Garden Style Community Ground Floor Largest 1b/1ba!! Awesome move in special!

This spacious 1b/1ba won't last long! Save $150 off your first 6 months of rent

Base rent: 1765
Rent with Special: 1615

FEATURES OF THIS APARTMENT:
Spacious Living Room
Wood Vinyl Dining area
Large Bedroom
Harry-Potter Closet
Walk-In-Closet
Walk to Elementary/Middle Schools
Extra Street Parking on Bishop
Privately Fenced Patio
Full Sized Bathroom
Separate Vanity

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Park-style Atmosphere with Mature Trees
Gas Barbecues with Picnic Style Seating
Running Brook through Our Property
Three Sparkling Pools
Therapeutic Jacuzzi
Clubhouse with Fireside Lounge
24 Hour Fitness Center
24 Hour Courtesy Patrol
24 Hour On-Site Maintenance Service
Professional On-Site Management

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/westminster-ca?lid=12427203

(RLNE5041546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have any available units?
15123 Brookhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 15123 Brookhurst Street have?
Some of 15123 Brookhurst Street's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15123 Brookhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
15123 Brookhurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15123 Brookhurst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15123 Brookhurst Street is pet friendly.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 15123 Brookhurst Street offers parking.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15123 Brookhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have a pool?
Yes, 15123 Brookhurst Street has a pool.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 15123 Brookhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15123 Brookhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15123 Brookhurst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15123 Brookhurst Street does not have units with air conditioning.
