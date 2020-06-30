Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 14900 Brownstone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
14900 Brownstone
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:16 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14900 Brownstone
14900 Brownstone Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
14900 Brownstone Lane, Westminster, CA 92683
Little Saigon
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom One Story Close to shops and Restaurants Gated Community.
The Colony. Yard with 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14900 Brownstone have any available units?
14900 Brownstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, CA
.
Is 14900 Brownstone currently offering any rent specials?
14900 Brownstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14900 Brownstone pet-friendly?
No, 14900 Brownstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 14900 Brownstone offer parking?
Yes, 14900 Brownstone offers parking.
Does 14900 Brownstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14900 Brownstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14900 Brownstone have a pool?
No, 14900 Brownstone does not have a pool.
Does 14900 Brownstone have accessible units?
No, 14900 Brownstone does not have accessible units.
Does 14900 Brownstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 14900 Brownstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14900 Brownstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 14900 Brownstone does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683
Similar Pages
Westminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with Balcony
Westminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles