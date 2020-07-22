Rent Calculator
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
13311 Jasperson Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13311 Jasperson Way
13311 Jasperson Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
13311 Jasperson Way, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet and good location in nice neighborhood home 3 bed/1.5 bath with 2 car garage and huge driveway, large back yard with lot of fruit tree.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13311 Jasperson Way have any available units?
13311 Jasperson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, CA
.
Is 13311 Jasperson Way currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Jasperson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Jasperson Way pet-friendly?
No, 13311 Jasperson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 13311 Jasperson Way offer parking?
Yes, 13311 Jasperson Way offers parking.
Does 13311 Jasperson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Jasperson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Jasperson Way have a pool?
No, 13311 Jasperson Way does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Jasperson Way have accessible units?
No, 13311 Jasperson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Jasperson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13311 Jasperson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13311 Jasperson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13311 Jasperson Way does not have units with air conditioning.
