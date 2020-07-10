10165 Cabo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Excellent single floor upgraded end-unit with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Gorgeous remodel includes wood flooring, high-quality cabinets, countertops, recessed lights, ceiling fans, vinyl windows and sliding doors. AC unit, heater, water heater, water filter, and water softener are all two years new. The house features a large master room with a walk-in closet, a private patio/atrium with slide door accesses from the mater room and the entry area, a large 2-car garage with several shelves accessed from the kitchen, and a separate laundry area as well. The property is located in a gated community with 4 pools, 4 spas, and 2 lighted tennis courts for your entertainment and a short walk to Susan B Anthony Elementary, a Great Schools rated “9” school.

The complex is conveniently located to shopping, freeways, Mile Square park and Little Saigon. This is a very desirable, peaceful living area bordering Fountain Valley.