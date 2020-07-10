All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 6147 Landino Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
6147 Landino Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

6147 Landino Dr

6147 Landino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6147 Landino Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6147 Landino Dr Available 07/01/20 - Available after July 1st
$3,350 per month
$3,350 security deposit

Please call or text (805) 368-9982 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

91362

(RLNE5840123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6147 Landino Dr have any available units?
6147 Landino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
Is 6147 Landino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6147 Landino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6147 Landino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6147 Landino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6147 Landino Dr offer parking?
No, 6147 Landino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6147 Landino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6147 Landino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6147 Landino Dr have a pool?
No, 6147 Landino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6147 Landino Dr have accessible units?
No, 6147 Landino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6147 Landino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6147 Landino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6147 Landino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6147 Landino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Balcony
Westlake Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons