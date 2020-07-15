All apartments in Westlake Village
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:32 AM

3601 Summershore Lane

3601 Summershore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Summershore Lane, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Summershore Lane have any available units?
3601 Summershore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 3601 Summershore Lane have?
Some of 3601 Summershore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Summershore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Summershore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Summershore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Summershore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 3601 Summershore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Summershore Lane offers parking.
Does 3601 Summershore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Summershore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Summershore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Summershore Lane has a pool.
Does 3601 Summershore Lane have accessible units?
No, 3601 Summershore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Summershore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Summershore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Summershore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 Summershore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
