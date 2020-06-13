/
accessible apartments
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7825 Duchess Drive
7825 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartment in Whittier, CA. Unit includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C unit, ceiling fan, 1 covered parking space, and shared laundry facility.
Results within 5 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
South Whittier
2 Units Available
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
1 of 10
Downey
1 Unit Available
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA 90241
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3rd bedroom currently used as den. Central air conditioning, park like grounds immaculately maintained, Rent includes gardening. Rent excludes use of double garage at rear of property and storage at the west rear of house.
Results within 10 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
East San Gabriel
5 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cypress
1 Unit Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
