Apartment List
/
CA
/
west whittier los nietos
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for a... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Whittier-Los Nietos
11509 Bexley Drive
11509 Bexley Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1547 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house AVAILABLE NOW!!! - You don't want to miss out on this extremely spacious 1,500+ sq ft home located in Whittier, CA directly across the street from Sorenson Park! This property has an open concept floor plan w/

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
West Whittier-Los Nietos
10407 Reichling Ln
10407 Reichling Lane, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Desirable interior cul-de-sac location in family friendly neighborhood, with nearby major freeway access to Los Angeles, Orange & Riverside County.
Results within 1 mile of West Whittier-Los Nietos

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Springs
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
9103 Bluford Avenue
9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
6 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1275 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14427 Reis Street
14427 Reis Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1421 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom -1 bathroom, newly renovated home has 1421 sq feet of living space on a large lot.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
13128 Duffield Avenue
13128 Duffield Avenue, La Mirada, CA
Charming, spacious 4-bedroom 2-baths house now available in the city of La Mirada. Close conveniently to shops and dining, as well as minutes away from parks and the well knows Santa Fe Springs outdoor swap meet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
8615 Beverly Blvd. Unit 34
8615 Beverly Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1002 sqft
Pico Rivera Condo - 3/2 - Spacious, remodeled and in Turnkey Condition. Unit #34 has 3 bedrooms , 2 baths, with new flooring and paint; only shares 1 common wall. Centrally located to shopping, freeways, parks, and schools.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Montebello
832 S Taylor Ave G
832 South Taylor Avenue, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 3Bed+2Ba+3Parking *Exquisitely Renovated* - Property Id: 309275 Property Description: An attractive non-smoking building constructed in 1988.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9245 Sunglow St.
9245 Sunglow Street, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1879 sqft
Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! - Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1955 and is 1,879 sqft. Nearby schools include Lawrence T.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
15811 Citrustree Road
15811 Citrustree Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1300 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE** Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac - Whittwood Home - Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac. Walk to Whittwood Mall and restaurants. 3 bdrm / 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
11525 Haro Avenue
11525 Haro Avenue, Downey, CA
This unit has just undergone a complete interior model that sees upgrades to the kitchen, bathrooms, paint, and flooring. The interior is very modern and upscale, perfect for any kind of renter.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
15214 Fernview St
15214 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
This property will not last.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
15232 Bernard Court
15232 Bernard Court, Hacienda Heights, CA
This gorgeous house is located at nice and quiet cul-de-sac street. It's in a highly demand area with best neighborhood. Very good school district and close to schools, shopping market, restaurants and 60Fwy. Great open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Montebello
2301 W Via Camille
2301 Via Camille, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1310 sqft
Prime Central location and easy access to Fwy 60 and Fwy 5. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms plus a bonus family room and 2 bathrooms, on quiet tree-lined street with little through traffic.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9230 Belmont St
9230 Belmont Street, Pico Rivera, CA
This beautiful single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a corner lot in a private gated community in North Pico Rivera. Conveniently located with easy access to 60 and 605 Freeways.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
9347 Buell Street
9347 Buell Street, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2280 sqft
Completely Renovated - Interior and Exterior; Hardwood floors through out, Granite Counters, Kitchen and Bathrooms: Located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood and close to Elementary and Middle schools with good ratings; Huge backyard which

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
8521 Stewart And Gray Road
8521 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Downey. Features a living room and family room, nice master bedroom, and a yard with covered patio. The home has been tastefully remodeled through out.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
9334 SIDEVIEW Drive
9334 Sideview Drive, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1174 sqft
HOME IS FOR LEASE.This is a SFR that has GREAT CURB appeal. 3 Bedrooms with 1 Bathroom. Front yard is fenced into keep you safe. beautifully manicured front and rear lawn. House has Original wooden floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms.
City Guide for West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

"This is the realest thing / As ancient choirs sing / A dozen blushing cherubs wheel above / Los Angeles, my love" - The Decemberists

It may sound like the call letters of a radio station, but that's just the way people refer to West Whittier-Los Nietos, a charming community not that far from former president Richard Nixon's birthplace. This little community has not yet been incorporated as an official town. Located in Los Angeles County, California, West Whittier-Los Nietos is very close to both the San Gabriel River and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The river offers pathways for walking and biking, and the freeway enables easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Orange County. About 25,000 people call this community home, with its mix of shops, cafes, businesses and tree-lined streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CASanta Fe Springs, CADowney, CASouth Whittier, CANorwalk, CA
Monterey Park, CALa Mirada, CAEast Los Angeles, CAHacienda Heights, CAEl Monte, CABellflower, CABuena Park, CAAlhambra, CAParamount, CACerritos, CABaldwin Park, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles