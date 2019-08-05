All apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos
6120 Danby Ave

6120 Danby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6120 Danby Avenue, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606
West Whittier-Los Nietos

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is tile floor through out the house. This is the last house on a cul-de-sac street. Perfect for a Large Family. Close to the 605 Freeway. Master room with bathroom. Contact 562 665-2332 (se habla Español)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

