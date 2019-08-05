6120 Danby Avenue, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606 West Whittier-Los Nietos
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is tile floor through out the house. This is the last house on a cul-de-sac street. Perfect for a Large Family. Close to the 605 Freeway. Master room with bathroom. Contact 562 665-2332 (se habla Español)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6120 Danby Ave have any available units?
6120 Danby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA.
Is 6120 Danby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Danby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Danby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6120 Danby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6120 Danby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6120 Danby Ave offers parking.
Does 6120 Danby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6120 Danby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Danby Ave have a pool?
No, 6120 Danby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6120 Danby Ave have accessible units?
No, 6120 Danby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Danby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6120 Danby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6120 Danby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6120 Danby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.